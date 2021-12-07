Hawke's Bay in for a muggy rest of the week as temperatures rise

A jet-skier making the most of conditions at Hardinge Road, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay is set for a muggy rest of the week as the rain sticks around and the heat rises.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said both Napier and Hastings would remain for the rest of the week "on the warm, muggy side of things".

"Right now there is a persistent warm air mass from the northwest, and it's lingering around the region bringing with it the humidity.

"The temperatures in Napier and Hastings for the rest of the week are expected to remain above average."

Normally, for this time of the year, the average temperature was between 22 and 23 degree Celsius in both cities.

Until Sunday, however, the temperature was expected to hover around 27C, with overnight temperatures hitting 17 to 18C.

Ferris said frequent clouds, with occasional rain, could be expected for much of the week.

But he said the rain was hit and miss for the region.

"It's not going to hit every area. Some will get it, some won't."

On Wednesday showers in the afternoon, some potentially heavy were expected.

"Light winds and sea breezes will be sticking around for much of the week."

Reprieve will be in sight on Sunday, with a southerly breeze cooling the temperature down to the low 20s.