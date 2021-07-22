Hawke's Bay Housing New Zealand tenant intimidated by gang is being moved

A HNZ tenant is getting ready to move after a year of gang threats and intimidation. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke's Bay state housing tenant who nailed his windows shut to stop what he says was gang intimidation is being moved.

"I am very happy, it's more than what I expected," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

Hawke's Bay Today earlier revealed how the man made several requests to Kāinga Ora to relocate him, and was told he was "low priority".

He alleged he was subjected to regular night-time gang intimidation and threats, and police had supported his request to move by contacting Kāinga Ora.

In response, a Kāinga Ora spokesperson told Hawke's Bay Today the organisation was now "moving quickly to help our customer and provide options from which they can choose to help keep them safe".

"We'll continue to work with police on this matter, too."

The man is now being moved to another city in the North Island.

"Housing New Zealand is even moving my stuff for me, they are paying for the removal, and they are providing a skip," he said.

"I am very happy. To be honest, it's more than I expected."

He said his sister and niece would probably help him pack up his belongings.

"I am just relieved and thankful."

The man, who has been living at his current address for the past seven years, went to great lengths to protect himself from gang threats.

He alleged he was assaulted after a car, belonging to someone who, he says, owed "a lot of money" to a gang, was parked on his lawn.

Police subsequently laid charges against several people.

His request to be moved came at a time when Hawke's Bay was already grappling with the number of people on the housing register.

As of March 2021, Napier (750) had the highest number of people on the Housing Register, followed by Hastings (714), Wairoa (84) and Central Hawke's Bay (63).

Construction constraints have also delayed work on at least 120 homes being built by Kāinga Ora.

Naomi Whitewood, of Kāinga Ora, confirmed 120 homes under staged-construction are only due to be completed by early to mid next year.

Eighty of these homes are currently on track, but about 40 homes at Kauri Pl, in Hastings, which were hoped to be completed by the end of 2021, have been delayed.

This includes one-bedroom, single-storey units and six-bedroom, two-storey units, designed to meet the various housing demands.