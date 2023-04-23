Hawke’s Bay house sales ‘on the rise’ amid four-month high: report

The number of house sales in Hawke’s Bay has reached a four-month high and is “on the rise”, according to the latest figures released by Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).
REINZ released its monthly property report looking at house sale data for the month of March.
A total of 176 homes sold during March in Hawke’s Bay - after a cyclone-impacted start to the year - which was the highest figure since November 2022 (when 184 homes sold in the region).
REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said there were reports of more people at open homes and people with insurance pay-outs looking for homes.
“Rises in interest rates continue to see investors step back from the market. Some vendors still hold high price expectations, but more are listening to the market now,” Baird said of the situation in Hawke’s Bay.
“Numbers at open homes have increased and sales counts saw a slight uptick of 0.6 per cent year-on-year.
“Due to Cyclone Gabrielle, Hawke’s Bay is still seeing insurance pay-outs flow through for property, but activity is on the rise.”
The average house price for properties which sold in Hawke’s Bay in March was $661,000, down 17 per cent from the average house price in March 2022 of $796,000.
House prices have been falling since early 2022 and one real estate expert recently told Hawke’s Bay Today that “you can’t pick the bottom of the market, but if we are not there, we are very close” - given the recent uptick in home-buyer interest.
Meanwhile, while buyers with early insurance pay-outs are making some impact on the market, many house insurance claims are still being settled in Hawke’s Bay.
That means more people impacted by the cyclone could come into the market in months to come potentially looking for new homes.
The Insurance Council of New Zealand says an update will be released in early May as to how many insurance claims have been settled, but as at late last month only about 10 per cent of the nearly $890 million worth of insurance claims related to Cyclone Gabrielle across the country had been paid out (more than half of which relates to Hawke’s Bay).
Insurance Council of New Zealand spokesman Christian Judge said insurers in many cases were having to wait for council and Government decisions before they could settle claims.
“If you have had a lot of damage to your property it can take many months to settle and in some cases it will take over a year.”
There were 750 properties on the market during March which was slightly higher than a year ago in the region.
Number of house sales by month in Hawke’s Bay
Mar 2023 - 176
Feb 2023 - 118
Jan 2023 - 106
Dec 2022 - 146
Nov 2022 - 184
Oct 2022 - 167
Sept 2022 - 166
Aug 2022 - 184
July 2022 - 178
June 2022 - 127
May 2022 - 193
Apr 2022 - 127
Mar 2022 - 175
Feb 2022 - 171
Jan 2022 - 124
Dec 2021 - 214
Nov 2021 - 260
Oct 2021 - 241
Sept 2021 - 207
Aug 2021 - 151
July 2021 - 208
June 2021 - 189
May 2021 - 236
April 2021 - 209
Mar 2021 - 255