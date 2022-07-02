A Hastings Lotto player has racked up a quarter of a million dollar win after purchasing a ticket from Countdown Hastings. Photo / NZME

A Hastings Lotto player has racked up a quarter of a million dollar win after purchasing a ticket from Countdown Hastings. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has continued its Lotto winning streak with yet another share of First Division prizes.

A Hastings Lotto player racked up a quarter-of-a-million dollar win last night after purchasing a ticket from Countdown Hastings.

The Hawke's Bay local was one of four players who each won $250,000 with Lotto First Division in the Saturday night draw.

Earlier in the month a Hawke's Bay resident won $200,000 in a five-way Lotto First Division split on the June 18 Lotto draw with a ticket purchased through MyLotto.

A winning ticket for a $333,333 share of the first division prize from the June 15 Lotto draw was also sold at Pak n Save in Napier.

A Waipawa Lotto ticket purchaser enjoyed a one-third share of $1 million in the June 4 Lotto draw with a ticket sold at Waipawa BP.

The other First Division winning tickets for last Saturday's Lotto draw were sold at New World Kerikeri, New World Whitby in Porirua and through MyLotto for the player in Taranaki.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto is suggesting that anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.