Hawke's Bay Hospital ward in lockdown after outbreak of contagious bug

The hospital (pictured) has placed a ward in a precautionary lockdown. Photo / NZME

A ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital has been placed in a precautionary lockdown to prevent the spread of norovirus, a highly contagious vomiting and diarrhoea bug.

It comes as another bug has been discovered in three early childhood centres in Napier and Hastings.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief medical and dental officer Dr Robin Whyman said the 38-bed Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Unit (AT&R) was put into lockdown today following the spread of norovirus.

"Eight patients and seven members of staff have come down with the virus," he said.

"Strict infection, prevention and control measures are in place and the AT&R ward is closed to visitors and will not be admitting any patients until further notice.

"No other patients or ward staff in AT&R are affected at this stage and hospital staff are remaining vigilant to keep it contained."

He said the decision to lock down the ward was a precautionary measure to help prevent the virus from spreading through the hospital.

"We also continue to remind anyone with any kind of stomach bug or flu-like symptoms to stay away from visiting family or friends in hospital.

"People attending the hospital for care can be assured that the strict infection, prevention and control measures ensure their safety, but waiting times may be extended as a result of the pressure on the hospital system."

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay DHB medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said while there had not been any confirmed reports of norovirus in the community, there were reports of a gastro bug circulating among three early childhood centres in "recent days".

"Three separate early childhood centres in Napier and Hastings have reported they are currently managing gastro-type illness and we are providing advice and support to these centres.

"To help prevent the spread of these bugs within the community it is very important for anyone with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or stomach cramps to stay away from work or school for 48 hours after symptoms disappear.

"If symptoms don't get better, or if people are becoming dehydrated, they should seek medical attention.

"However, it is important to phone ahead to your general practice clinic for advice, if you are concerned."

He said good hand hygiene such as washing hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before drying thoroughly would help prevent spreading bugs to someone else.