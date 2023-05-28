Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni (centre) helps break ground at Hawke's Bay's new Jobs and Skills Hub. Photo / Warren Buckland

Minister Carmel Sepuloni has distanced herself from her own comments that a Jobs and Skills Hub will provide the labour and expertise to build Hawke’s Bay a new hospital.

In a media release dated May 24, Sepuloni - the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development and Employment - indicated the hospital was very much in the Government’s plans.

“The hub will help find job-seekers to help them build $1.1 billion worth of homes in the Hawke’s Bay, and help with the build and construction of a new hospital for the region,” Sepuloni said.

Sepuloni was seeking to promote the new Building Futures Training Facility, which will house the Jobs and Skills Hub.

“This is a big win for the Hawke’s Bay,” said Sepuloni.

“Hawke’s Bay have been at the frontline of the extreme weather events, which is why the new Jobs and Skills Hub, once built, will not only help support the region’s rebuild and recovery, but it’ll also help support major infrastructure projects long-term.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck (left) has been a vocal supporter of a new hospital for Hawke's Bay.

“Following Cyclone Gabrielle, the need for workers in the Hawke’s Bay region is greater than ever. That’s why I’m pleased that the hub’s focus has now widened to include any infrastructure or construction projects that are needed as a result of the cyclone.”

Construction of the Jobs and Skills Hub is due to begin in July.

The prospect of a new hospital has become a hot topic of late, with Tukituki MP Anna Lorck a strong proponent. Lorck’s main rival for the Tukituki seat, National candidate Catherine Wedd, has accused Lorck of overstating the likelihood of a new hospital and misleading the public.

However, Sepuloni’s statement would suggest a hospital is in the pipeline.

Hawke’s Bay Today sought clarification on May 26 from Sepuloni, Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall, Lorck and Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

Verrall and Lorck have yet to respond, while Te Whatu Ora suggested Sepuloni’s statement was premature.

Sepuloni’s own office, in a statement sent on the minister’s behalf, said providing comment on new hospitals wasn’t really within her remit.

“The matter you have raised falls within the portfolio responsibilities of the Minister of Health. I have therefore referred your email to the office of the Hon Ayesha Verrall’s office for their consideration and response to you,” the statement read.

Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni at the grounds for Hawke’s Bay’s new Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Whatu Ora, meanwhile, reiterated its stance that it is too early to confirm a hospital will be built.

“The potential redevelopment of the Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is being assessed as part of the work in Tranche 2 of the Regional Hospital Redevelopment Programme,” Te Whatu Ora’s acting chief infrastructure and development officer Aaron Matthews said.

“Progress is ongoing to complete a comprehensive Clinical Services Plan, Asset Management Plan and subsequent Site Master Plan,” Matthews said.

“The timing and priority of redevelopment of the hospital is yet to be determined.”