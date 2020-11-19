Hawke's Bay Hospital floods: Heavy rain in Hastings causes water issues

Heavy rainfall in Hastings caused flooding issues at the Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday night. Photo / File

A deluge of localised rainfall in the region on Wednesday night forced water into parts of Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Facilities manager Gavin Carey Smith said the biggest issue was water coming in through the floor from a small courtyard near radiology, as the water couldn't escape the courtyard quickly enough because of the volume of rain in such a short time frame.

The volume of rain also caused some minor leaks in other parts of the hospital.

The areas affected in the hospital were quickly cleaned up and there was only minor damage and minimal disruption to services, he said.

"Everything is back up and operational," he said on Thursday.

Two fire trucks arrived at the hospital at 6.21pm on Wednesday to help with flooding in the Emergency Department.