Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay hopes in Black Sticks hockey World Cup bid

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Sam Hiha as a teenager at Park Island in 2016, a Central Mavericks and New Zealand under-21 hockey squad member. Now he's one of three players from Hawke's Bay in India for a Black Sticks World Cup campaign. Photo / NZME

Sam Hiha as a teenager at Park Island in 2016, a Central Mavericks and New Zealand under-21 hockey squad member. Now he's one of three players from Hawke's Bay in India for a Black Sticks World Cup campaign. Photo / NZME

A New Zealand men’s Black Sticks hockey side with a big Hawke’s Bay influence is about to face one of its biggest challenges in the 15th FIH Men’s World Cup which has opened in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today