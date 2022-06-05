Henry van Tuel (MNZM): "I genuinely enjoy what I do, I enjoy making a difference for people". Photo / Warren Buckland

When Henry van Tuel (MNZM) received an email saying he was to be made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the Coastguard, he assumed someone was pulling his leg.

The Napier resident's reaction became an absolute surprise before the realisation that his work for the Hawke's Bay Coastguard since 2007, as well as in Wellington for five years before that, was appreciated that much.

"The fact that somebody took the time to nominate me, that makes you feel really nice inside," van Tuel said.

But recognition for his volunteering is the last thing the former president of the Coastguard New Zealand Board sought.

"I genuinely enjoy what I do, I enjoy making a difference for people," said van Tuel, who still skippers, instructs and tutors and will do so for as long as possible.

He said he even gets a kick out of the day-to-day simple tows for stranded boats, knowing how important that help is for people.

"There have also been occasions where literally lives have been saved. Thhat always gives you a real thrill," van Tuel said.

He said the teamwork is special, as is being with a group of people who want to make that same difference for others.

van Tuel acknowledged the support and sacrifices of his wife Kerri and daughter Natasha for him to be available 24/7 as the local Search and Rescue and Police's 'go-to' person for planning, organising and running searches.

He said the honour was great for the recognition of Coastguard as a whole.

"The fact that people will see it's for Coastguard is important so people understand that we're out there doing the business," van Tuel said.