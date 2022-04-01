Past excavation on Waikoau Hill, between Napier and Tutira and where slow-vehicle bay extension work starts with hillside excavation on Monday. Photo / NZME

Work starts on Monday to extend a State Highway 2 slow-vehicle bay, including hillside excavation to help ensure major progress is completed before mid-winter.

The work will extend the bay on Waikoau Hill, south of Tutira, to 360 metres, with up to two months of work before putting work on hold during the winter and completing it from September to December.

National highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA says the extension will help improve safety by reducing driver frustration, and it's a part of a wider project that aims to provide more safe places to pass slow vehicles and more places to pull off the road to check messages or take a break on SH2 and further north on SH35 (from Gisborne around East Cape to Ōpōtiki).

Speed restrictions and stop/go management will be in place on the highway at times during the work from Monday to Saturday each week, with the project starting on Monday. Delays of up to five minutes are expected, and at night the shoulder will remain closed and a reduced speed limit of 50-70km/h will be in place.