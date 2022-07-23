Mick Downer is stepping down as general manager for the Hawke's Bay's Taylor Hawks and will be departing as head coach at the end of the season too. Photo / NZME

The Hawke's Bay's Taylor Hawks are saying hello to a new general manager as their incumbent steps down and reveals plans to depart as head coach.

Board chairman Keith Price revealed in a statement that general manager and head coach Mick Downer has accepted a coaching role back in the Australian NBL starting after the current season.

Price said Downer has stepped down as general manager, but will continue as head coach, aiming to take the Hawks to championship success.

"I'm aware it was a very difficult decision for he and his family to make as they love

it here in the Bay, but it's one that we understand and support. Mick has done a great job in the dual roles and the club is in a very healthy position commercially," Price said.

He said the club would review the coaching role for next season at the completion of the current season.

Downer gave thanks for support in the statement.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Keith, the board, our patrons, staff, players and fans for their support. An opportunity arose recently and it's one that will allow me to pursue my passion of coaching," Downer said.

"The change in GM leadership will allow the club to continue to grow from strength to strength, and allow me to focus solely on the coaching of the team as we enter the business end of the season"

Andi Leydesdorff has taken on the role as Hawke's Bay's Taylor Hawks new general manager after previously working as Hockey Community Manager of Hawkes Bay Hockey. Photo / Supplied

The Hawks have named Andi Leydesdorff as the new general manager.

She previously has experience in sporting administration as the former Hockey Community Manager of Hawke's Bay Hockey and will begin her new role this week.

"I am excited about this opportunity to be a part of the Taylor Hawks family, and look forward to meeting all the great people involved within the organisation in due course," Leydesdorff said.

Price welcomed Leydesdorff and said the club was looking forward to her leadership.

"She's a highly skilled operator and we are excited about her building upon the work Mick has done and taking us into the future. Our initial discussions around her vision for the club and the supporting strategies are impressive and completely aligned with the direction we want to go," Price said.

Downer was first brought on as both coach and general manager at the end of last year.

He has had more than 20 years of high-performance coaching and management experience throughout Australia and New Zealand.

He previously was head coach of the Canterbury Rams and programmes director at the Canterbury Regional Basketball Foundation.

He was the league's Coach of the Year in 2019, has also coached in the Australian NBL for more than a decade and was on the Australian team staff at the 2016 Olympic Games.