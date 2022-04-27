Hawke's Bay has two further deaths, 337 new Covid cases

Hawke's Bay has recorded two further Covid-related deaths. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has recorded two further Covid-related deaths. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has recorded two further Covid-related deaths, and 337 new cases today.

This brings the region's total number of deaths to 14.

Of a total of 23 national deaths today, two people were from the Auckland region, four from Bay of Plenty, three from Waikato, two from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Hutt Valley, one from Capital and Coast, five from Canterbury and one from South Canterbury.

One was in their 40s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and six were over 90.

Seven were women and 16 were men.

The Ministry of Health also reported Hawke's Bay had 11 people in hospital.

Nationally there was 9830 new community cases today.