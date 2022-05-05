Hawke's Bay has two further deaths and 229 new Covid cases today. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has two further deaths and 229 new Covid cases today.

It brings the region's total number of deaths to 16.

Fourteen are currently listed as being in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Nationally there 8609 new community cases today, with the Ministry of Health reporting a further 20 Covid-related deaths.

Of the deaths one person was under-10, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Three people were from Auckland, one from Waikato, five from Bay of Plenty; two from Hawke's Bay, one from the Greater Wellington region, one from Nelson-Malborough, five from Canterbury and two from Southern health region.

Twelve of those who died were female, and eight were male.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 821.

The ministry said today's seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 7684.

Last Thursday it was 7,705.