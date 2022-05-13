Hawke's Bay has two further deaths, 218 new cases

Hawke's Bay has two further Covid-related deaths, with 218 new cases today. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has two further Covid-related deaths, with 218 new cases today.

The total number of deaths for the region now sits at 18.

Nationally there are 7441 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 29 Covid-related deaths, with 398 people in hospital with the virus, including 6 in intensive care.

Of those who died two people were in their 20s, three in their thirties, three in their fifties, four in their sixties, six in their seventies, three in their eighties and eight over the age of ninety.