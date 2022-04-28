Hawke's Bay has one further death, 281 new Covid cases

Hawke's Bay has one further Covid-related death, with 281 new Covid cases announced today. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has one further Covid-related death, with 281 new Covid cases announced today.

The death brings the province's total number of deaths to 15.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that nationally 13 people had died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 723.

Of the deaths reported today, two people were from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke's Bay, and three from Canterbury.

Two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, and five were over 90.

Nationally there were 9047 new community cases announced today.