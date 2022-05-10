Hawke's Bay has one further death, 274 new Covid cases

Hawke's Bay has 186 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 186 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has one further death, with 274 Covid cases today.

This takes the region's total to 17 deaths.

Nationally there are 9173 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 14 Covid-related deaths.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, one person was from Northland, two from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke's Bay, one from the Wellington region, six from Canterbury and one person was from the Southern region.

Six were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Nine were women and five were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in a statement.

More than one million confirmed cases of the virus have been confirmed in New Zealand since the pandemic began in 2020.