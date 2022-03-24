Hawke's Bay has another Covid death, with 873 new cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed there were 40 people in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has recorded its second Covid-related death today, with 873 new cases.

The Ministry of Health confirmed there were also 40 people in hospital.

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death on Thursday last week.

Nationally there were 15,871 community cases, 899 hospitalisations and 13 deaths reported today.

There are also 27 people in ICU.

Of the 13 deaths, four people are from the Auckland region, one is from Bay of Plenty, one is from Waikato, one from Hawke's Bay, one in Taranaki, one from MidCentral and four from the Wellington region.

One of the people to die was in their 30s, three people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three people were in their 80s, and one person was in their 90s, said the ministry.

Eight were men and five were women.