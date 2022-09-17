Hawke's Bay has a new millionaire - jackpot jumps to $23m

A Napier punter is now $1million better off. Photo NZME

A lucky Lotto player from Napier will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.



Lotto says anyone who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.