Hawke's Bay has 917 new Covid cases today, 31 in hospital.

Hawke's Bay has 917 new Covid cases today, with 31 in hospital.

Nationally there are 15, 250 new community cases of Covid-19 today and 22 deaths related to the virus.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield released the latest numbers at 1pm.

The 22 deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related fatalities to 338.

There are 830 people in hospital and 26 in intensive care.

It comes after 15,918 new cases were reported yesterday, continuing a steady decline and taking the seven-day average to 14,951.

The latest wave of cases peaked about three weeks ago when the seven-day average was just over 20,000 cases.