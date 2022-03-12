Hawke's Bay has 730 new cases on Saturday, with 23 in hospital

There are 730 new Covid cases today for Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 730 new Covid cases today, with 23 in hospital.

Nationally there are 18,699 community Covid-19 cases, with the death toll now at 105.

"This is another reminder that the Omicron variant can still cause serious illness and/or death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

"Getting vaccinated and boosted will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch COVID-19 and could save your life.

"At this sad time, our thoughts are with the whanau and friends of all those who have died."

The majority of the deaths were in the North Island, the ministry confirmed.