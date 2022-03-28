Hawke's Bay has 701 new cases of Covid on Monday, with 43 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 701 new cases of Covid on Monday, with 43 remaining in hospital. Photo NZME

Nationally there are 12,882 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 861 people in hospital including 21 in ICU. There are also 11 new deaths.

Of the deaths, two were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough. The details for the other three deaths are unavailable at this stage.

Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three people were in their 90s. Seven were men and two were women.

The Ministry of Health has also updated advice for critical healthcare workers wishing to return to work if they have Covid-19 or are a household contact and enables healthcare staff who are cases or contacts to return to work if they choose to, are well and have regular negative rapid antigen tests.

The total number of people who have died with Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay remains at three.