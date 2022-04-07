Hawke's Bay has 480 new Covid cases and 19 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 480 new Covid cases today and 19 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 480 new Covid cases today and 19 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 480 new Covid cases today and 19 in hospital.

Nationally there are 11,634 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 13 Covid-related deaths, 639 people in hospital with the virus, and including 29 in intensive care.

Of the 13 deaths, three people are from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, two from West Coast and three from the Southern DHB area.

Three were in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one over 90. Seven were women and six were men.