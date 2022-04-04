Hawke's Bay has 454 new Covid cases and 33 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 454 new Covid cases today and 33 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 454 new Covid cases today and 33 in hospital.

Nationally there are 10,205 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

The ministry also reported a further 9 Covid-related deaths, with 734 people in hospital with the virus, including 25 in intensive care.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, one person was from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Lakes, two were from the Wellington region and one person was from the Southern region, the ministry said in a statement.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and four people were over-90.

The seven day rolling average of community cases has continued to decline.