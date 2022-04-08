Hawke's Bay has 434 new Covid cases and 14 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 434 new Covid cases today and 14 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 434 new Covid cases today and 14 in hospital.

There are 9,906 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 10 Covid-related deaths, 626 people in hospital with the virus, including 17 in intensive care.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, two people were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, two from the Lakes DHB area, three from the Wellington region and two from Canterbury.

One was aged between 10 and 19, two in their 40s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s, and one over 90.