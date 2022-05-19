Hawke's Bay has 303 new cases of Covid-19, 14 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 303 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 people in hospital today. Photo NZME

Nationally there are 9091 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 5 Covid-related deaths, with 411 people in hospital with the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

One of the people whose deaths were reported today one was from the Wellington region, one person was from Bay of Plenty and three people were from the Southern region.

One person was in their seventies, and four people were in their 80s.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in a statement.