Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases, nine in hospital on Friday. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases, nine in hospital on Friday. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases, with nine in hospital on Friday.

Nationally there are 8242 community cases and 14 deaths.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 737 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, two people were from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over 90.

Eight were women and six were men.