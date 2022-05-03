Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases, 11 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases today, and 11 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 283 new Covid cases today, and 11 in hospital.

Nationally there are 9109 community cases, 481 hospitalisations, 10 in ICU and 20 deaths.

Of the deaths, one person was from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, four from Tairāwhiti, four from the Greater Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern.

The Ministry of Health said with the new school term underway, it was a timely reminder for people to continue following public health advice to stay at home and stay away from school or work if you're feeling unwell.

"Another way to protect you and your whānau is to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so.

"Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 and getting boosted is an important way people can protect themselves, their whānau and their friends from the virus."

To date, 95.2 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are double dosed and 70.9 per cent are boosted.