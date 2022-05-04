Hawke's Bay has 278 new Covid cases today, with 13 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 278 new Covid cases today, with 13 in hospital.

Nationally today there are 8454 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 24 people have died with the virus.

The deaths being reported today include 12 people who died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who died since March 5.

Of these deaths, nine people were from Auckland, four from Waikato; two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, two from the Greater Wellington region, three from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One of the deaths was a child aged under 10.