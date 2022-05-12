Hawke's Bay has 269 new Covid cases, 14 hospitalised

Hawke's Bay has 269 new Covid cases today, with 14 hospitalised. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 269 new Covid cases today, with 14 hospitalised.

Nationally today the Ministry of Health is reporting 9392 new community cases, 398 hospitalisations, 7 in ICU and nine deaths.

Four of the people whose deaths were reported today were from Auckland, and five were from Canterbury.

One person was in their 70s, two people were in their 80s and six people were aged over 90. Four were women and five were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in a statement.