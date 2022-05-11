Hawke's Bay has 256 new Covid cases, 14 hospitalised

Hawke's Bay has 256 new Covid-19 cases and 14 people hospitalised with Covid-19 today. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 256 new Covid-19 cases and 14 people hospitalised with Covid-19 today. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 256 new Covid-19 cases today.

There are 14 people hospitalised in Hawke's Bay.

Nationally there are 7970 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

Nationwide 381 people have been hospitalised, with 10 cases in intensive or high-dependency care.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 28 Covid-related deaths.

The number includes one person who died in February, five in March, 11 in April, and seven who died over the previous seven days.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, one person was from Northland, two from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke's Bay, one from the Wellington region, six from Canterbury and one person was from the Southern region.

One was in their 40s; one was in their 50s; two were in their 60s; eight were in their 70s; 11 were in their 80s; five were in their 90s. Eighteen were men and 10 were women.

This brings the total publically reported number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 902.