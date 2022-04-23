Hawke's Bay has 253 new cases, 10 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 253 new Covid cases on Saturday, with 10 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 253 new Covid cases on Saturday, with 10 in hospital.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the deaths of 19 people nationally with Covid-19. This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths to 665 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

There are also 7930 new cases in the country.

The ministry also stated a person who had travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the XE variant of Omicron. This is the first known detection of the variant in New Zealand.

The person arrived on April 19, was tested the next day and genome sequencing had confirmed the XE variant.

They are isolating at home, the ministry said.