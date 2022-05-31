The Ministry of Health announced 130 new Covid 19 community cases in Hawke's Bay on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 231 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital.

Nationally there are 8436 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with the Ministry of Health reporting a further 18 Covid-related deaths.

There are also 389 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

This brings the total number of publicly reported Covid-19 deaths to 1172 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of today's reported deaths, three were from Northland, two were from Auckland, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from Midcentral, two from Nelson Marlborough, three from Canterbury, two from West Coast and two from the Southern region.

One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and six were over 90, the ministry said in a statement released this afternoon.

Of the people who have died, 10 were male and eight were female.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry's statement said.