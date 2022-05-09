Hawke's Bay has 186 Covid cases, 14 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 186 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 186 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital.

Nationally there are 6407 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 2 Covid-related deaths, with 368 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 in intensive care.

Two more people who travelled from overseas to New Zealand have been confirmed as having the BA.5 variant of Omicron, says the ministry.

There are now three people with the sub-variant and all of them have travelled from South Africa.

The ministry said public health measures currently in place to manage Omicron variants were appropriate in managing BA.5.