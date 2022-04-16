Hawke's Bay has 184 new cases of Covid and eight hospitalised

There are 184 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay as the Ministry of Health reminds Easter travellers to be prepared and wear masks indoors. Photo / Getty Images

There are 184 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay as the Ministry of Health reminds Easter travellers to be prepared and wear masks indoors. Photo / Getty Images

Hawke's Bay has 184 new Covid cases and eight people in Hospital on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health announced there were 5933 new cases of Covid nationwide, 537 hospitalisations, 20 in ICU and 10 deaths.

There was a total of 460 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay on Friday and Saturday.

Nationally there was 7763 new cases on Friday and 5748 on Saturday.

There were 30 more deaths nationwide of people with Covid on Friday and Saturday.

A specific breakdown of deaths by location is unavailable during the Easter weekend.