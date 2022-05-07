Hawke's Bay has 176 cases, 13 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 176 cases on Sunday, with 13 in hospital. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 176 cases on Sunday, with 13 in hospital. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 176 new Covid cases today, with 13 in hospital.

Nationally there are 5647 new community cases and 350 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health reported a further three Covid-related deaths on Sunday.

Of today's deaths two people were from Canterbury and one from MidCentral.

Two people were in their 80s and one was aged over 90, two were men and one was a woman.

On Saturday there were 208 new covid cases in Hawke's Bay.

Nationally there were 6,745 new cases on Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported 12 Covid-related deaths on Saturday.

A person who has travelled overseas from South Africa to New Zealand on 26 April has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Sunday as having the BA.5 variant of Omicron.

This follows the detection of BA.4 on 1 May in a person who had also travelled from South Africa.