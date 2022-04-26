Hawke's Bay has 168 new cases and 13 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 168 new Covid-19 cases and 13 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 168 new Covid-19 cases and 13 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 168 new Covid-19 cases and 13 in hospital.

Nationally there are 6380 new community cases, with the Ministry of Health reporting a further four Covid-related deaths.

There are also 508 people in hospital in New Zealand with the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 687 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the deaths, two people were from Taranaki and two were from Canterbury. Two were in their 70s and two were over 90.