Hawke's Bay has 167 new Covid cases, 11 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 167 new Covid cases today, and 11 in hospital.

There are 6636 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with the Ministry of Health confirming a further 7 Covid-related deaths.

The seven deaths include people who had died over the previous two days.

Nationally there are 480 people in hospital with the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

And a second person who has travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the BA.4 variant of Omicron.

Both of the two identified border cases with the BA.4 variant are currently isolating at their homes.

The variant has been reported in southern Africa and Europe, and in New South Wales, the ministry said in a statement.

"The arrival of this sub-variant in New Zealand is not unexpected. At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.4 and no changes are required."