Hawke's Bay has 149 new Covid cases today, and 11 in hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed there were 5656 community cases nationally; 466 hospitalisations, 16 in ICU and 6 deaths.

The six deaths reported today included people who had died over the three days. Three of the dead were in the 70s and three were in their 80s.

One person was from Northland, one from Taranaki, two were from Waikato, and two from Canterbury.