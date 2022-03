Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Hawke's Bay has 1111 new cases on Tuesday. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 1111 new cases on Tuesday, with 23 in hospital.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are 21, 616 new Covid-19 community cases nationally.

There are also a record 960 patients in hospital battling the virus.

Two more people have died, the Ministry of Health said.

There were 22 people in intensive care or high dependency units today.