Hawke's Bay has 1055 new Covid cases, 40 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 1055 new cases of Covid, with 40 people in hospital.

Nationally there were 18,423 new Covid cases on Thursday and 11 new deaths to report, with 913 people in hospital.

Twenty-eight people are in intensive care units.

Thursday's deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 221 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 10, the ministry said in a statement.

Of these 11 deaths, two people are from the Auckland region, two are from Bay of Plenty, six are from Waikato, and one is from the Wellington region.

"Every hospitalisation is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from Covid-19. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which for Omicron includes a third or booster dose," said the ministry.