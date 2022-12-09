Hawke’s Bay gearing towards water services reform

Dr Jonathan Coleman (second from right) as Minister of Health in 2016, addresses media in the streets of Havelock North at the height of its water crisis, which sparked the calls for water services reform nationwide and the Three Waters legislation controversy. Photo / NZME

The tide of opinion is flowing as Hawke’s Bay comes to grips with Three Waters legislation - which is founded in a region that 6-7 years ago was reputed to have some of the cleanest water in the world.

The debate over water services reform in New Zealand – being drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services - was sparked by the Havelock North water crisis of August 2016.

Resulting in four deaths and hospitalisation of 45 of the 5500 who suffered campylobacter infection - caused by drinking water sourced from two bores in Brookvale Rd on the outskirts of Havelock North - it sparked a Government inquiry, which was ordered within three weeks.

The latest consequence came on Thursday when Parliament voted in the Water Services Entities Bill, which enables the establishment of four regional publicly-owned entities to take control of the water delivery services currently operated by the 67 councils nationwide.

It was opposed throughout by Opposition parties National and Act, and at the last minute by the Greens and Te Pati Māori, both concerned the legislation didn’t go far enough to protect that control and stop the assets falling into the hands of private business.

Right up till the crisis, Hawke’s Bay was noted for its pristine, underground-based drinking water supply, purified by centuries of activity and recognised by the establishment of several companies in the region reliant on the supply.

Parkers Beverage Co, at Whakatu, less than 10km from the Havelock North source, was according to its website “conceptualised” in 2014 as a water bottling operation because “New Zealand and specifically Hawke’s Bay has some of the purest water in the world”.

In 2009, Etika International Holdings, chaired by Malaysian businessman Dato Kamal Tan, settled on the Whakatu Industrial Park for its part in a UHT milk plant because of its proximity to an existing bore also producing an unlimited supply of some of the best water on the planet.

On September 12, 2016, the National-led Government of then Prime Minister John Key announced a formal inquiry into the events that gave the reputation a thumping, and its Stage 1 report delivered in May 2017 said the outbreak had “raised serious questions about the safety and security of New Zealand’s drinking water”.

Stage 2 spanned the September 2017 general election and its report was delivered on December 6, six weeks after the swearing-in of new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a Labour-New Zealand First coalition with the Greens’ support on confidence and supply.

Of interest was that Lawrence Yule, mayor of Hastings from 2001 to earlier in 2017, and therefore the mayor at the centre of the crisis, was elected as the new National Party MP in the Hastings-based Tukituki electorate, serving just three years before being ousted in 2020.

“We had regarded the artesian supply as pristine and safe,” he said. As a result of a finding that it may not be as pristine as in the past, all new applications for water takes were stopped.

It was clear New Zealand needed a strong new regulatory framework, which it now has, leaving the number of regional entities as the major sticking point.

Yule says he supports the Hawke’s Bay regional entity proposed by mayors but so far rejected, and he believes there is no case that it wouldn’t achieve the same “economy of scale” as the more limited legislation.

Late on Friday mayors were considering a joint public response, but Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise - among the more vocal of the mayors on the issue - sees the fight against Three Waters in its current form as ongoing, and says Hawke’s Bay was ahead of the play in its planning and desire for a regional entity, and is essentially “ready to go”.

“We haven’t sat down and discussed it,” she said a few hours after the move in Parliament. “But, obviously we are still completely opposed. There is still work being done nationally among mayors to make that position very clear.”

Current Napier electorate chairman for Labour, Mark Cleary, a recent recipient of the council’s premier Civic Awards honour, says he’s “delighted” the change is on the way and it’s now a case of seeing the reforms take effect, possibly with further change.

“That’s the way it should be,” he says.