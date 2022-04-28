Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay focus for $15m push to eradicate sprays in apple industry

3 minutes to read
Tasty apples grown in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tasty apples grown in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A new $15 million project is underway to eradicate all sprays from the apple industry including fungicide and pesticide, in a move aimed at enhancing New Zealand's clean and green image.

An industry leader in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.