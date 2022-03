A wave creeps up behind Hawke's Bay Today reporter James Pocock as he reports on the big swells at Haumoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

The big soak affected many in Hawke's Bay in the past 48 hours.

Rural and urban residential areas all felt the power of swollen rivers and pounding surf.

Here's a pictorial snapshot of the aftermath from across the region.

The Tukituki River in Waipukurau was lapping at its stopbank on Thursday. Photo / Rachel Wise

Water on Hastings' Caroline Rd had little way of escaping. Photo / Loret Reeves

A barbecue table at Westshore Beach stands strong in the high waters. Photo / Paul Taylor

Surface floodwater covers a cycle pathway by the Clive River, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Water laps the rail bridge at Awatoto, Napier after heavy rainfall. Photo / Warren Buckland