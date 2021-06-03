Hawke's Bay fisherman lands 116.2kg northern bluefin tuna

Allan Davies and the 116.2kg northern bluefin tuna back at the Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club as the dusk starts to settle on the big day and the big fish. Photo / Paul Taylor

Allan Davies reckons that at age 66 he can retire with a smile on his face after a dream catch of a 116.2kg northern bluefin tuna, possibly the first caught off the Hawke's Bay coast.

It's the biggest the Hastings man has caught, of any species, in more than 20 years of sports fishing.

He said after weighing at Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club about 4.30pm he would have been happy if it had been the more common southern bluefin meeting, over 35kg and enough to be categorised as a club pin fish.

Few if any at the weigh-in, after a three-hour battle and the three-hour voyage aboard skipper David Smith's First Edition, also crewed by Aaron Smith and David August, had seen a northern blue.

It was an even bigger surprise for club president Neil Price who had been alerted to expect a southern blue.

As it happened, Davies was also about to start the fight with the bigger one. It took all four to get the northern blue aboard, and Davies put the triumph down to "a good skipper, a good crew, and good gear".

They'd put to sea about 6am on Wednesday, barely expecting the array of extra passengers for the trip home, with Aaron Smith landing a 68.2kg southern bluefin, and August landing a specimen of 41kg.