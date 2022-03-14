John Bostock and Evelyn Kupa with a glass of the new rose. Photo / Supplied

A well-known Hawke's Bay fruit grower has branched out and released a brand new product.

Bostock Wines, started by Hawke's Bay fruit grower John Bostock three years ago, has produced its first rose.

It has been branded Airini Rose and named after Māori Princess Airini Karauria, who once lived on the land where the grapes are grown.

"Following the success of our other Bostock wines, we thought it was befitting to make a serious world-class rose," Bostock said.

"It's also very special to recognise the Māori Princess who once lived on the land where the grapes are grown.

"We have a huge family connection with the land at Bostock Wines and it's now very special to also recognise the land's deeper history."

One of Airini's descendants, Evelyn Kupa, said she was thrilled the rose was being named after her great-great-grandmother.

The Airini Rose is available to buy online and at selected retailers and restaurants around the country.