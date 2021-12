Fire and emergency services attended a house fire in Onekawa. Photo / NZME

Fire and emergency services attended a house fire in Onekawa. Photo / NZME

A shed in Onekawa, Napier has been damaged after a fire on Tuesday night.

Fire and emergency services were called to the fire at an Anzac Avenue address at 11.25pm.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the fire was in a shed, and related to dry vegetation.

Three fire trucks attended the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators are on the scene and police enquiries are ongoing.

MORE TO COME