Made from scratch, the concoction of BBQ pork ribs, McClure’s bread and butter pickles, Kansas BBQ sauce, American cheese, and pickled red onion in toasted sesame bread is on the menu for $21.

Best Burgers owner Simon Parkinson with the Havelock North eatery's 2025 Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover entry, the MacRib. Photo / Michaela Gower

“Our philosophy always is simple done well ... the classics, but we try and make it a bit better.”

Parkinson said compared with some of the entries, Best Burgers chose to use only five ingredients and took the time to make it “spot on”.

He said it had been a popular item on the menu, and feedback from regular customers had been good.

Creations across the country showcased sponsor McClure’s pickles and ingredients such as eel, prawns, duck pate, kimchi, horopito, lovingly paired with melted cheese and two slices of bread.

Head judge Kerry Tyack said the judges have munched their way through dozens of terrific toasties full of goodness, flavour and, on more occasions than ever, sensational surprises.

“Just when we thought they could not get any better, Kiwi creatives have yet again raised the bar.”

Tyack said the care and attention to get the balance of flavours right was particularly impressive, while the increased focus on making the pickles sing has “blown us away”.

Napier's Madame Social owner Steve Kelly says its Asian fusion prawn toastie entry into the Great Toastie Takeover will redefine the traditional toastie. Photo / Michaela Gower

Madame Social, a dedicated Asian fusion eatery and bar, made it to the final with a crispy prawn toastie covered in black and white sesame, with McClure’s pickles, a punchy mayo and a drizzle of rock sugar ginger syrup.

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of it is its cuboid shape.

Madame Social owner Steve Kelly, a chef by trade, said his eatery’s entry was not a typical toasted sandwich, and he hoped that would give it an edge to stand out to the judges.

Kelly said a lot of thought had gone into the dish, which wouldn’t look out of place at a sushi restaurant and can be ordered for $19.

Each of the toasties in the final will be available on menus until August 20.

The supreme winner will be announced on August 20, with the winner enjoying the mantle of the best toastie maker in the country for the next 12 months.

