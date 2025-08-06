He said it had been a popular item on the menu, and feedback from regular customers had been good.
Creations across the country showcased sponsor McClure’s pickles and ingredients such as eel, prawns, duck pate, kimchi, horopito, lovingly paired with melted cheese and two slices of bread.
Head judge Kerry Tyack said the judges have munched their way through dozens of terrific toasties full of goodness, flavour and, on more occasions than ever, sensational surprises.
“Just when we thought they could not get any better, Kiwi creatives have yet again raised the bar.”
Tyack said the care and attention to get the balance of flavours right was particularly impressive, while the increased focus on making the pickles sing has “blown us away”.
Madame Social, a dedicated Asian fusion eatery and bar, made it to the final with a crispy prawn toastie covered in black and white sesame, with McClure’s pickles, a punchy mayo and a drizzle of rock sugar ginger syrup.
Perhaps the most unusual aspect of it is its cuboid shape.
Madame Social owner Steve Kelly, a chef by trade, said his eatery’s entry was not a typical toasted sandwich, and he hoped that would give it an edge to stand out to the judges.
Kelly said a lot of thought had gone into the dish, which wouldn’t look out of place at a sushi restaurant and can be ordered for $19.
Each of the toasties in the final will be available on menus until August 20.