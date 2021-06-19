Hawke's Bay fencing guns nail titles at Fieldays

Hawke's Bay farm fencer Tony Bouskill with the spoils of another national championships dominated by himself and his father at Fieldays last week. Photo / Supplied

Father and son Shane and Tony Bouskill continued Hawke's Bay's domination of national farm fencing competition with a clean sweep of the top placings in the two major events at the national championships.

The pair mastered the National Agricultural Fieldays Mystery Creek fencelines last week to win the Silver Spades doubles title for a fourth year in a row, while Tony won his third Golden Pliers singles, in which his dad, four times a past winner of the title was runner-up.

There was further success for Hawke's Bay with junior teams from Smedley Station and Cadet Training Farm, near Tikokino, claiming first and second places in the Silver Staples. The winning pair was Xavier Phillips and Rueben Crawford with Maz Wisnewski and Will Kerr the runners-up.

For Tony Bouskill it was the realisation of a Golden Pliers goal as he had the best quality points and was also first off the line.

Each has also won a world title in Germany, extending a Hawke's Bay legacy started by Southern Hawke's Bay farmer Paul van Beers, who won two world titles, and in a national championships career spanning more than 25 years won the Golden Pliers 13 times and had 12 victories in the Silver Spades, with four different partners, including the last with son Jason in 2014.

The Golden Pliers was first held in 1969.