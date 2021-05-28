Hawke's Bay farmers urged to look out for each other ahead of dry winter of

Hawke's Bay farmers are in for a rough winter and urged to check on each other, not just their animals. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay farmers are in for a rough winter and urged to check on each other, not just their animals. Photo / Supplied

Farmers are being encouraged to look out for each other, as soil moisture levels in Hawke's Bay drop and a dry winter is forecast.

The Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group said it would be challenging and stressful to farm through the winter and the continuing dry conditions.

The region received some rain this week, however Hawke's Bay Regional Council monitoring shows as June approaches, southern Hawke's Bay has only received 50 per cent of average May rainfall.

Rural Advisory Group chair Lochie MacGillivray said they conducted a survey of 30 farmers recently who were confident they could manage through the winter and have good mental health.

"It was good to hear that our farming families are feeling like they are in a good position," MacGillivray said.

"However none of those surveyed had a formal feed budget, and we still have concerns about farming operations, and farmers' wellbeing if we have a particularly cold winter, or a snow storm.

"We really encourage our farming families look out for each other, and to check in with friends who may be struggling.

"We also encourage farmers to come up with a formal feed plan, factoring in a 'what if' scenario."

Sarah Donaldson, a clinical psychologist who specialises in rural wellbeing, said the dry conditions, and constant feeding out through winter could create physical and emotional fatigue for farmers.

"Farmers need to be mindful of fitting in recovery time to prevent burnout. The biggest thing is awareness, of when you are in busy times and how that can take its toll.

"Look out for your friends and neighbours, and reach out to those who you think may be under more pressure as they may not put their hand up."

A free feed planning service is open to all livestock owners, from lifestyle blocks to the largest stations, and this service can be accessed by phoning 0800 BEEF LAMB (0800 233 352) or 0800 4 Dairy NZ (0800 432 479 69).