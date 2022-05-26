Hawke's Bay expressway closed following serious crash

Hawke's Bay Expressway is closed following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.



A police statement said the crash occurred near the Meeanee Road on-ramp shortly before 4.30pm.



At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries.



Hawke's Bay Expressway is currently closed.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the expressway between Kennedy Road and Pakowhai Road, and take alternative routes where possible.

Earlier on Thursday one person was seriously injured when a ute rolled in Maraekakaho on State Highway 50.

Emergency services received reports of the incident about 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said no one was trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated on the scene, assessed to be in a serious condition and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said both lanes of SH 50 were closed as of 1.10pm to remove the ute.

Waka Kotahi traffic info has State Highway 50 marked as open.

